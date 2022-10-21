BBN’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates 25th Birthday with Stunning Photos

Beauty Tukura has ushered in her 25th year with stunning photos of herself.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate and 43rd Miss Nigeria, posted the pictures via her Instagram.

Wearing a floor-length heavily beaded black dress, she excitedly announced her birthday event.

In the second set of photos, Beauty Tukura wore a mini heavily beaded silver number which she paired with a hat, reminiscent of a burlesque dancer and captioned it, “Happy birthday to me!!!🎂🍾🥳💃🏽🥰 I’m super grateful for everything and everyone in my life – my support system (BeeNavy), my family and amazing friends 🥰🥰 I thank God for the undisputed grace over my life. He’s my friend, my provider, my protector and I’m excited for this new year because I know he has only good plans for me. Plans to prosper me 🙏🏽

