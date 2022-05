Yusuf Garba aka Yousef of Big Brother Naija fame has lost his father.

The reality TV star shared the news via his Instagram page on Friday, May 13.

Yousef posted a black and white photograph of his dad who would have clocked 70 on June 1.

He extolled his late father’s many virtues especially as it concerned instilling strength, discipline and morals in his children.

“Rest in peace DAD…until we meet again,” he captioned his post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...