Vee Adeyele is with the humble brag when it comes to her talents and doesn’t even mince words.

The singer, TV host and Big Brother Naija alum, showed off her incredible penmanship and vocal dexterity via her Instagram page on Monday, November 21.

In a video she posted, Vee who was sitting on the floor, revealed that she just wrote the song she tried out as she blessed her followers with her sonorous voice.

It looks like she might have another hit on her hands.

