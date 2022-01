There’s one more reason for Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tuoyo Ideh to be thankful for life.

The former reality tv star survived a ghastly motor accident which saw his tyre condemned and airbags deployed due to its severity.

Tuoyo Ideh shared a clip from the scene of the accident as he thanked God for sparing his life and the lives of all the people that were with him.

“Thank God for life and everyone that was with me. Nothing shall take our lives this year in Jesus name,” he wrote

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...