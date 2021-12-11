Saturday, December 11, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

BBNaija’s Tuoyo Ideh Offers Sincere Prayer for Girlfriend to God of Shiloh, Promises not to Cheat

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tuoyo Ideh has offered sincere prayers to heaven for his heart desires to be granted.

The reality TV star shared via Instagram that he was tired of being for the streets as this has become a rather expensive lifestyle to maintain.

He offered prayers to the God of Shiloh to provide him with a fine and nice girlfriend with a promise not to cheat on her. He wrote,

God of Shiloh please I need a serious fine girlfriend. Someone that will love me for me, this street life is so expensive. I promise not to cheat on her.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: