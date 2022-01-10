BBNaija’s Tochi Oke Proposes to US Based Girlfriend, Chioma

Tochukwu Ikechukwu aka Tochi Oke is off the market and has joined the league of men.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown star got down on bended knees and proposed to his US-based girlfriend, Chioma on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The proposal took place at an outdoor event which had a lot of people gathered and Tochi popped the question as sinhery, Chike’s “Running to You” played in the background by the live band on stand.

Tochi Oke shared the video of his engagement on his Instagram page and captioned it,

“To-chi 2022 loaded… @beautiifulchii let’s go on this journey together! Ladies and gentlemen we have a wedding to plan,” he said.

