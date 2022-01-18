BBNaija’s Tochi Oke Drops motivational Quote After Failed Engagement

Tochi Oke of Big Brother Naija Lockdown fane has resorted to motivational quotes following his failed engagement.

The former reality tv star shared on Twitter how people are to keep things that they love private.

He tweeted, “Keep everything you love private!”

Well, it looks like Tochi Oke will be first in line to take his own advice following his very public engagement which did not seen to last for 72 hours.

Recall that the celebrity posted a clip from his proposal to his girlfriend, Chioma and had to yank it off his Instagram page after the latter posted a cryptic message addressing a particular someone that there’s no need to do everything for clout/social media attention and no one would trend using her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...