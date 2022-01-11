BBNaija’s Tochi Oke Deletes Engaged Video After Fiancée Shared Cryptic Post

It looks like the Tochi Oke and his fiancée, Chioma might have hit a bumpy road on their journey to matrimony.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate who got down on bended knees on Sunday, January 9 to ask his US-based girlfriend to marry him and posted the clip on his Instagram page has deleted the video.

This new development comes shortly after Chioma took to her own page to post a cryptic message on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 11.

Chioma had written,

“There’s so much more to life than the attention/validation that you seek so much for from the outside world…but it’s not me that’s gonna be used to trend… Everybody rest IJN.”

Tochi has been accused of always chasing clout by a number of folks in the past and a quick look at his Instagram shows that the video of the proposal has been yanked off.

