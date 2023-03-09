Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BBNaija’s Tega lets rip at Nigerian celebrities

Celebrity

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tega Dominic is very angry with Nigerian celebrities and has taken to her Instagram stories to unleash her venom on them.

She wrote; “Politics is a game of interest yen yen, sooo una dey carry my future dey play, tor…”

“Untill we kill that game of interest mentality, we will never go anywhere, all these celebrities forming game of interest, I see una.”

“God bless y’all in a different way… I sha know say e no go better for una, period.”

Just for the records, the reality TV star is a staunch supporter of Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Latest

Politics

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the...
News

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

0
Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a...
News

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

0
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger...
News

Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

0
No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the...
News

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

0
Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a...
News

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

0
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger...
News

Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

0
No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen...
Politics

Transmit Gov Election Results Electronically – Court orders INEC

0
The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the postponement of the governorship election by a week. The exercise had been moved from March 11,...
Read more

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a train and BRT Bus in Ikeja area of Lagos State. While it is not immediately clear...
Read more

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

Emmanuel Offor -
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc of Seplat Energy Plc has been...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: