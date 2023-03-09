BBNaija’s Tega lets rip at Nigerian celebrities

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tega Dominic is very angry with Nigerian celebrities and has taken to her Instagram stories to unleash her venom on them.

She wrote; “Politics is a game of interest yen yen, sooo una dey carry my future dey play, tor…”

“Untill we kill that game of interest mentality, we will never go anywhere, all these celebrities forming game of interest, I see una.”

“God bless y’all in a different way… I sha know say e no go better for una, period.”

Just for the records, the reality TV star is a staunch supporter of Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

