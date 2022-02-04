Friday, February 4, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija’s Saga Adeolu Shares Impressive Painting of Fela Anikulapo Kuti

No doubt, Saga Adeolu is a multi-faceted and very versatile creative and he sure puts in the work.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate showed off an impressive display of one of his many skills on his Instagram page.

Saga posted a finished painting of the late Afrobeat lengend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. He shared that it the stunning charcoal and graphite pencils on paper drawing took a painstaking 6months to complete and will firm part of a SIP and Paint event he was organising for the 19th of February.

