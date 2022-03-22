BBNaija’s Saga Adeolu Reveals She Pays N5.3 Million in Rent Since Leaving Big Brother

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show was a life changing experience for one of its ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates, Saga Adeolu and it tells on his pocket.

The engineer and artist shared some of the unprecedented changes he has experienced since leaving the BBN house in 2021.

Saga noted that prior to going on the show, he stayed in a 3-bedroom apartment with 2 other friends and the yearly rent was N600,000 which meant he only had to pay N200,000 however, his new apartment is a whopping N5.3 million per annum and he lives alone as a result of his newly attained celebrity status.

He also added that he spends a large part of his income on clothes and styling because once he posts a picture on social media, he can’t wear the outfit again.

Saga also added that he can’t y economy class anymore neither can he eat at his local canteen or roadside vendors.

He pointed out that this pressure is why a lot of former housemates go into depression because of the drastic change and the bid to keep up with the Joneses.

Read excerpts of the interview below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...