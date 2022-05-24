BBNaija’s Saga Adeolu Reveals Ridiculous Emails He Gets from Folks

Adeolu Okusaga aka Saga if Big Brother Naija fans has shared one of the cons if being an ex-housemate on Africa’s biggest reality TV show.

The Engineer cum artist posted a video where he ranted about the ridiculous messages he receives from folks on a daily basis.

Saga shared that he gets out of the blue requests from strangers to go on dates while some request that he paint them.

He shared an email he received from a group tagged the ‘Breakfast Police’. In the email which he posted, he was basically threatened with arrest for violating the rule if the breakfast monitoring team by missing breakfast. See the ridiculous mail below.

