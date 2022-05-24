Tuesday, May 24, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

BBNaija’s Saga Adeolu Reveals Ridiculous Emails He Gets from Folks

Adeolu Okusaga aka Saga if Big Brother Naija fans has shared one of the cons if being an ex-housemate on Africa’s biggest reality TV show.

The Engineer cum artist posted a video where he ranted about the ridiculous messages he receives from folks on a daily basis.

Saga shared that he gets out of the blue requests from strangers to go on dates while some request that he paint them.

He shared an email he received from a group tagged the ‘Breakfast Police’. In the email which he posted, he was basically threatened with arrest for violating the rule if the breakfast monitoring team by missing breakfast. See the ridiculous mail below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: