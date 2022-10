Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ housemate, Rico Swavey has reportedly been involved in a ghastly car accident.

Fellow ex-housemate and friend, Alex Asogwa shared the news via her Twitter page in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11.

Alex requested that everyone offer prayers for Rico as his condition is critical and doctors were still trying to resuscitate him as at the time she left the hospital.

