Queen Mercy Atang has welcomed her baby!

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate who announced that she was expecting her first child back in December, has birthed her baby.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, January 20, Queen posted a video of her grand return back to the country.

The new mum was met by her baby daddy who greeted her with fresh flowers and they were escorted home with police and a while convoy.

