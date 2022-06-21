BBNaija’s Queen Details What Went Wrong with Her Friendship with Whitemoney

Queen Mercy Atang of Big Brother Naija SYE edition has shared with interested fans what went wrong with her friendship with Whitemoney.

The housemates who developed a close bond while in the BBNaija house, fell out before the end of the show and seem to have been unable to her back to their friendship.

In a series of instagram posts about her time in the house, she detailed how the relationship turned sour. She disclosed that on entering the house, she was attracted first to Pere, then Boma before getting close to Whitemoney.

After sometime, she noticed Cross who happened to be her ‘spec’ and wondered why she didn’t see him intially. She agreed that she was attracted to Cross and even told Whitemoney about this.

Her friend was however not onboard with her pursuing a romantic relationship with Cross and said as much, despite seeking out his own love interest.

She admitted that she got really jealous and tried to stake her claim on Whitemoney.

Things didn’t really work out like she thought it would and she went on to kiss Cross and even say she would sleep with him outside the house. This further put a strain on her friendship with Whitemoney.

Queen however revealed that she was trying to make this up to him by getting flowers and gifts and even planned this with other housemates but unfortunately, she was evicted from the show before she could.

