Queen Mercy Atang is pregnant with her first child.

The Big Brother Naija alum announced that she is expecting a baby via her Instagram page on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Queen shared a photo from her maternity shoot where she donned a maxi pink dress as she cradled her bump.

She noted that she is looking forward to motherhood and will one day, share her pregnancy journey.

Social Media streets allege that she is expecting the baby with skit maker, Lord Lamba.

