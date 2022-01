Praise Nelson is an amazing and proud dad.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to his Twitter today to share a rare photo of him and his son, Jamie, twinning in a cool brown outfit.

“Jamie or Daddy, who you got?” he asked his fans, spurring heartwarming reaction from followers and well-wishers.

Check it out:

Jamie or Daddy🤎

Who you got? pic.twitter.com/35FbtNq4UN — Praise Nelson👑 (@praisenelson_) January 24, 2022

