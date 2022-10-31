BBNaija’s Phyna Hails Men and Their Disposition

Josephine Otabor aka Phyna is giving a well deserved acknowledgement to all men.

The Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, took to her Twitter to hail these ‘comrades’ on their disposition towards life.

Phyna noted that despite the fact that men do everything for themselves, you’ll never hear a man call himself an ‘independent man’. She marveled at this behaviour and expressed it in a tweet.

Men do everything for themselves, but you will never hear a man call himself an independent man. That gender thou — PHYNA🎙 (@unusualphyna) October 30, 2022

