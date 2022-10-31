Monday, October 31, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

BBNaija’s Phyna Hails Men and Their Disposition

Josephine Otabor aka Phyna is giving a well deserved acknowledgement to all men.

The Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, took to her Twitter to hail these ‘comrades’ on their disposition towards life.

Phyna noted that despite the fact that men do everything for themselves, you’ll never hear a man call himself an ‘independent man’. She marveled at this behaviour and expressed it in a tweet.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: