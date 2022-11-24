BBNaija’s Pere Egbi Shares His Ultimate Dream to Become A Preacher

Pere Egbi knows what will end his life’s work; and that is preaching the gospel to tens of millions of people.

The former reality TV star and actor shared his ultimate life goal via Twitter, in the early hours of Thursday, November 24.

Pere noted that the celebrity phase of his life will be BS in the long run as his dream is to stand on a pulpit to preach the gospel.

“Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth,” he tweeted.

Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth. — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) November 23, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...