BBNaija’s Pere Egbi Issues Stern Warning to Folks Lucky to Have access to Him

Pere Egbi is setting things straight for the new year in a true general’s fashion and one important part of it is giving people access.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star and actor has issued a severe warning to anyone who is looking to take him for granted.

Pere shared that having access to him is a privilege as he does not allow too many people in his personal space therefore anyone who takes this for granted will be blocked ASAP.

He tweeted,

“Having access to me is rare as I hardly let people I don’t know into my space. You abuse that access and take it for granted, I am blocking your existence. This is 2022. I am not playing.”

Having access to me is rare as I hardly let people I don’t know into my space. You abuse that access and take it for granted, I am blocking your existence. This is 2022. I am not playing. — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) January 23, 2022

