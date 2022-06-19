Sunday, June 19, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija’s Nina Onyenobi Triggered After Watching SYE Reunion Show

Nina Onyenobi has revealed that she was taken back in time during the SYE reunion show.

The former reality TV star and mother of one who was a housemate on season 3 of the show, and was romantically involved with fellow housemate and winner, Miracle, reacted to the drama between Liquorose and Emmanuel.

Nina disclosed that Emmanuel denying that he had a defined relationship with Liquorose and also adding that he never asked her out, reminded her of someone else.

“This Emmanuel guy reminds me of someone. Why lead her on tho, well it’s your loss at the end of the day, good riddance,” she tweeted.

