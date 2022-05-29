BBNaija’s Nengi Hampson Trends After Mannequin Lool-alike Pops Up

It looks like Nengi Hampson of Big Brother Naija fame is inspiring folks from different walks of life; wood workers and more.

The reality TV star and shoe designer made an appearance on the Twitter trend table on Saturday, May 28 after a mannequin that looks exactly like her popped up on the timeline.

A Twitter user @Sugaarrbaby had posted a photo of the ‘Nengi’ mannequin and revealed that she thought it was an ex-BBN housemate.

The tweet began to get a lot of engagement with many folks pointing out that th mannequin looked like an exact replica of Nengi’s face.

Omo this is a mannequin o. I thought it was an ex BBN housemate 😭 pic.twitter.com/XG2Yy1AVfS — Bella Hadidn’t (@Sugaarrbaby) May 28, 2022

