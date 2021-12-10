Friday, December 10, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija’s Michael Reiterates His Position as the “Somebody’s Son” for Jackie Bent

It looks like the romance between Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Michael and Jackie is waxing stronger with no indication of waning at all.

The couple who started off s a “situationship” on the reality TV show have morphed into a full blown relationship with both of them loving every minute of it.

In a cute social media post, Michael had asserted his place as the “Somebody’s Son” for Jackie Bent.

Jackie had posted a TikTok clip of herself dancing and dropped the comment, “Somebody’s son made me dance like this.” Michael replied Jackie’s post with the comment, “na me be that.”

