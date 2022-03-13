Sunday, March 13, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija’s Michael Hints at Breakup with Jackie B

It looks like Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ couple, Michael and Jackie B might be over given his recent social media posts.

The reality TV star and singer took to Twitter to dish out relationship advice, noting that everyone is single until they’re married.

Michael noted that folks should either date to marry or keep things casual and pointed out that a marriage wasn’t the ceremony but a vow to stay together.

He ended the thread that announcing his single status, tweeting,

“I’ll like to take this time out to apologize…to absolutely nobody. We are all single together.”

 

