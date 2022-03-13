BBNaija’s Michael Hints at Breakup with Jackie B

It looks like Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ couple, Michael and Jackie B might be over given his recent social media posts.

The reality TV star and singer took to Twitter to dish out relationship advice, noting that everyone is single until they’re married.

Michael noted that folks should either date to marry or keep things casual and pointed out that a marriage wasn’t the ceremony but a vow to stay together.

He ended the thread that announcing his single status, tweeting,

“I’ll like to take this time out to apologize…to absolutely nobody. We are all single together.”

relationSHIP advice: you’re either married or you’re single. 🥞😈🤷🏾‍♂️ #shineyaeye — SENSEI MICHAEL (.SM) (@michael042sm) March 11, 2022

date to marry or keep it casual. stop playing with each other.

–

ps: marriage has nothing to do with an altar, reverend father, wedding, white gown, tux, bridesmaids, groomsmen, flowers, rings etc… all that is cruise for the ‘net. marriage is a vow, finish. — SENSEI MICHAEL (.SM) (@michael042sm) March 12, 2022

i’ll like to take this time out to apologize… to absolutely nobody. we are all single together. 😂🥂🖤 — SENSEI MICHAEL (.SM) (@michael042sm) March 12, 2022

