Liquorose has joined the Infinix family as their latest brand ambassador.

The Big Brother Naija alum announced the new gig via her Instagram page, revealing that she is now the ambassador of the new hot series released by the phone brand.

Liquorose posted a promotional video for the new products to make her announcement and shared that the journey was set to be a fun ride for all customers of the brand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...