BBNaija’s Liquorose Nominated for E-People’s Choice Award

Roseline Afije aka Liquorose gas cemented herself as a transcontinental star as she just nabbed an E- People’s Choice Award nomination.

The former reality TV star and dancer was bagged a nomination in the ‘African Social Star’ category.

Liquorose was nominated in that category alongside; Ama Qamata, Angella Summer Namubiru, Dr Shauwn Mkhize, Juddy Da Conceicao, Khnayi Mbau Metanoia,Sphokuhle N and Swanky Jerry.

She excitedly shared the news via her Instagram page as she urged her fans to vote in order to bring the award home.

