BBNaija’s Laycon makes history with nomination to Grammy Board

Reality TV star, Laycon just made history as he becomes the First Nigerian and African Rapper to get on the on Grammy (Recording Academy) Board.

The Grammy Award is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize “Outstanding Achievement in the music industry” of the United States.

On the 18th of October, 2022, the Recording Academy announced Nigerian rapper, Laycon as one for the voting members for the forthcoming 65th Grammy Awards. The ceremony which will take place next year 2023, is set to honor music artistes and creatives.

2023 will mark a huge milestone in music history with the upcoming 50th anniversary of hip-hop. While creators across all genres and crafts will be recognized at the 65th GRAMMY, Grammy will invite Recording Academy voting members who are members of and experts in the rap community to kick-start the celebration of this history-making genre by casting their First and Final Round votes in different categories.

Voter participation is paramount to maintaining GRAMMYs integrity. As a Voting Member, you have the power to celebrate your fellow creators who move music forward. GRAMMYs first round voting is open until Oct. 23, Nominees will be revealed on the 15th of November 2022.

