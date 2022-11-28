BBNaija’s Khloé Talks Having An Implant, Being Suicidal and More on ‘With Chude

Oluwabusayo Abiri aka Khloé is the lastest guest on Chude Jidenowo’s podcast, ‘With Chude’ and she spilled plenty.

The former reality TV star and fashion designer delved into a number of intimate details about herself in a sit-down which the host described as ‘gbas gbos’.

Khloé talked about the infamous photo of her unconscious after her plastic surgery, hit the internet and how that drove her to being suicidal. She noted that it was thanks to her family and the friends that surrounded her during that period, that she was able to come out of that darkness.

She also shared how the Big Brother Naija platform changed her life though she has been unappreciative of it in the past. She revealed that it opened her up and made her more communicative as she used to have an inferiority complex due to her ‘H’ factor.

Khloé also delved into her relationship life, noting that she’s single at the moment and looking for a responsible man with whom she can raise a family with. She revealed that she has an implant in because she’s not going to have a baby unless she wants to and even though she flirts with a thousand men, she knows what she wants.

In a final note, the Koko by Khloé boss shared that the one thing she will never be caught doing is sleeping with a man for money. That’s way below her pay grade.

