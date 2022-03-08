BBNaija’s Khloe Recounts Almost Getting Kidnapped on Her Way to the Airport

Khloe has recounted an experience almost similar to that of the viral kidnap and death of Bamise by a BRT driver.

The designer and reality TV star shared that she was almost kidnapped on her way to the airport on March 1 as she lamented the porous state of security in the media.

Khloe revealed that her sister had ordered an Uber ride but after the guy picked her up, she noted that his car reeked of weed and period blood. She also added that he didn’t have a radio or AC in his car.

A little while into the ride, she revealed that he started to act really weird and she got scared. She noted that she had to fake a call to her sister and act like the latter was driving behind them to avoid being taken away.

Khloe added that the man pushed her out of the car at around Farm City, Ogudu because he thought she was calling her sister.

