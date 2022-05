Oluwabusayo Abiri aka Khloe of Big Brother Naija fame has promised to get physical with anyone who records her in public.

The reality TV star and fashion designer made this known via her social media handle earlier.

Khloe issued a PSA noting that if anyone sees her in public and and pulls out a phone to record her body, she would pull a “Kanye” on them. She promised to break any such phones not caring who the person is.

