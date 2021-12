Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate, Busayo Abiri aka Khloe has lamented being the loneliest person in the world.

The fashion entrepreneur took to her Snapchat to reveal that she did not get any present for Christmas this year.

Khloe shared that, “Nah for real…I’m the most lonely person on earth. Not even a Christmas gift from anyone.”

