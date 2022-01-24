BBNaija’s Khloe is Tired of the Talking Stage of a Relationship

Oluwabusayo Abiri aka Khloe is tired of getting to know a man for the sake of a relationship.

The fashion designer and former reality tv star lamented the stress of it all during a recent interview.

A short snippet from the interview heard Khloe saying that she was tired of getting to know men because after that is done, what’s next?

She also added that she was in no mood to hear a man tell her that he wants to buy her lunch as it is common with the talking stage of a potential relationship.

Khloe insists that she’s not starving so she has no need for the lunch offer. She would be more than happy to skip this stage in a relationship and dive in head first.

