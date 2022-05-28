Saturday, May 28, 2022
BBNaija’s Khloe Can’t be Bothered with Correctly Pronouncing Luxury Designer Brands

As long as Khloe has got her money and can afford the items, she isn’t too bothered about learning to correctly pronounce this foreign designer names.

The reality TV star who was in the company of fellow BBNaija housemate, Alex, posted a video about all of the hassle around correctly pronouncing luxury brand names.

Khloe argued that she never forces foreigners to pronounce her name correctly hence, why should she work into a French store and have to correctly pronounce Yves Saint Laurent?

She added that the most important thing is that whoever she’s communicating with gets an idea of what she’s saying as she intends to keep calling these names as she has always called them; with her Nigerian accent.

