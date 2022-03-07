BBNaija’s Ka3na Jones Announces She’s Finally Divorced, Relocates Abroad

Ka3na Jones has finally ended her marriage to her British husband and father of her daughter, Lila Jones.

The former reality TV star who wasn’t quite clear on the status of her relationship during her time s a housemate on Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition announced that she has finally dissolved the union.

Taking to her Instagram page Ka3na shared photos of herself and her daughter in their new home revealing that choosing to end her marriage and relocating abroad was one of the toughest decisions she has had to make.

She added that starting all over again si the most dreaded action especially in a divorce but she has decided to live life on her terms.

