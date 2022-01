Jumoke Adedoyin aka JMK nearly physically assaulted a man after he approached her with an indecent proposal.

The BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate intimated her fans on Snapchat about what went down between her and said man.

JMK stated that the supposedly rational thinking individual walked up to her a d asked if he could grab her butts.

“Lol someone’s son almost chopped slap tonight. N*gga literally asked me if he could feel my ass lol. Go and touch your molebis ass fool,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...