Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Jumoke Adedoyin aka JMK has announced her desire to be an animal in her next life.

The lawyer trained reality TV star shared on Snapchat that she was hoping to be a goat.

JMK took to Snapchat to say, “In my next life I better cone as a goat (I’m stubborn anyways) cos being human is so STRESSFUL!!! Arghhhh. And NI! You can’t use me for Asun. Get lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...