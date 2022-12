Jumoke Adedoyin aka JMK of Big Brother Naija fame, has finally been called to the Nigerian Bar Association.

The law-trained reality TV star who put her career on hold to go on the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, celebrated the new feat via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 6.

JMK shared photos of herself in her wig and robe as she noted that this new phase has shown her that she can be anything she wants; entrepreneur, reality TV star, lawyer, etc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...