Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija’s JMK Decries High Cost of Living in Lagos

Jumoke Adedoyin aka JMK has lamented the high cost of living in Lagos.

The lawyer cum reality TV star who recently launched her restaurant business took to Twitter to vent out her frustration.

JMK noted that the most painful part about the high cost is that it is not even commensurate with the standard of living. She tweeted,

*The cost of living in Lagos is ridiculously high. The standard is not even worth the cost, that’s my anger.”

