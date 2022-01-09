BBNaija’s JayPaul Launches Eyewear Collection

JayPaul has been hard at work for a bit and finally has the finished product here.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star has launched an eyewear collection called WBTG (who be that guy) in partnership with Shop.Neen.

JayPaul shared some pieces from the collection on his Instagram page with some of his Shine Ya Eye housemates, posing as models for the brand.

“Finally!!! I can let the cat out of the bag! Thai project is one close to my heart and I have been working on it for the longest time and it is surreal for me but yeah, IT’S HERE,” he captioned the post.

