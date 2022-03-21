BBNaija’s Jackie B’s Son, Nathan Calls Her a Disgrace to Mankind

Jackie B’s son, Nathan is none too pleased with some her antics on social media.

The Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” housemate who has become a social media influencer since leaving the reality TV show, shared a quick exchange with her son on Instagram.

Jackie B had been trying to create content for one of the brands she represents and had made a show at twerking. Nathan wasn’t too pleased and when she asked if she was embarrassing him, he had replied that she wasn’t but embarrassing him just the whole of mankind.

