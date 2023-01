Hermes Iyele has penned a sweet note and in the same vein, made a solemn promise to his dear mother.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ star, took to his Instagram page to declare his love for her.

Posting photos of his mum, Hermes stated that he’s doing his best to keep them up and promised that he won’t stop working hard to give her the best she deserves by God’s help.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...