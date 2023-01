Chukwuemeka Okoye aka Frodd went all out for his birthday celebration on January 1.

The Big Brother Naija alum celebrated the day alongside his housewarming and with a brand new Maybach.

Congratulatory messages from friends and fans have poured in for the former reality TV star on his new acquisitions; some of which he reposted on his Instagram page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...