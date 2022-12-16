BBNaija’s Frodd Proposes to Girlfriend, Chioma

Chukwuemeka Okoye aka Frodd is officially off the market as he got a resounding yes after he proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma.

The Big Brother Naija star got down on bended knees at a recent event in Lagos, where he asked the age-long question; “Will you Marry Me?”

A video of the moment Frodd, who was a housemate of the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of BBNaija, posed the question was caught on camera and has hit the internet.

He and his lady love were all smiles and playful as they hugged and kissed each other, sealing their promise of forever.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...