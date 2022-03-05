BBNaija’s Enkay Says People Who Indulge in Unprotected Sex Have a Death Wish

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Enkay has hailed folks brave enough to indulge in unprotected sex.

The fashion designer shared her thoughts on her Snapchat page puzzled at the high level of carelessness prevalent in some sexually active folks.

Enkay said that the frequency with which people have unprotected sex makes her convinced that many of them have a raging death wish.

“The way people have unprotected sex these days, I’m inclined to believe that they have a raging death wish cos I just don’t get the crazy carelessness.”

