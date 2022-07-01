Friday, July 1, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

BBNaija’s Emmanuel Umoh Apologises for His Conduct During the Reunion Show

Emmanuel Umoh has taken to social media to publicly apologise for his conduct during the Big Brother Naija reunion show.

The Engineering graduate and reality TV star revealed that he had taken time to gather his thoughts and after watching the show, he realised that there was need to for him to reassess himself.

He noted that he felt the need to apologise to his friends, family, fans, and brands he represents for his conduct, alluding his actions to being human.

Emmanuel Umoh also took time to thank everyone who has stood by him since he attained celebrity status and promised to commit to the work of being a better man

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: