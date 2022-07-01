BBNaija’s Emmanuel Umoh Apologises for His Conduct During the Reunion Show

Emmanuel Umoh has taken to social media to publicly apologise for his conduct during the Big Brother Naija reunion show.

The Engineering graduate and reality TV star revealed that he had taken time to gather his thoughts and after watching the show, he realised that there was need to for him to reassess himself.

He noted that he felt the need to apologise to his friends, family, fans, and brands he represents for his conduct, alluding his actions to being human.

Emmanuel Umoh also took time to thank everyone who has stood by him since he attained celebrity status and promised to commit to the work of being a better man

…the last couple of weeks has been quite something and It has taken me a little while to put my thoughts into words.

I have made mistakes and I’m by no means perfect but watching myself at the reunion and seeing all of it made me realize I need to reassess a lot of…. — Emmanuel Umoh Jr.🤴🏽 (@theemmanuelumoh) July 1, 2022

I’ll also like to take this time to apologize to all who felt disappointed by my actions, my fans, my brands, and my family, words aren’t enough to say how sorry I am but I can promise to put in the work to be a better man, you all can be proud of.

And to all those who have…. — Emmanuel Umoh Jr.🤴🏽 (@theemmanuelumoh) July 1, 2022

…stood solidly behind me, words arent enough but, I hope a thank you for now, will suffice ..In the same spirit, I welcome you all to a new month, the second part of the year, and I Wish you all, more life and more grace to carry on

I love you all ❤️ — Emmanuel Umoh Jr.🤴🏽 (@theemmanuelumoh) July 1, 2022

