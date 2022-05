Emmanuel Umoh rang in his 25th birthday in grand style with an expensive gift to himself.

The reality TV star showed off the brand new Lexus SUV he gifted himself upon coming up on the milestone age.

Umoh who received a lot of gifts from fans including a cash gift of N15 Million amongst others posted a video of his new whip on his Instagram page. He simply captioned the post, “….25 got me feeling like.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...