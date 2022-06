Emmanuel Umoh has broken his silence on the alleged cheating situation between himself and ex-girlfriend Liquorose.

The trained Engineer cum reality TV star who was accused of cheating by his dancer beau during a sponsored vacation to Dubai, took to his Instagram to share his side of the story.

Posting a shirtless video of himself from a picturesque beach, Emmanuel noted that he’s been once good to folks peddling gist that he is a bad person but they’ll never mention that part of the story.

