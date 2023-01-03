BBNaija’s Doyin David Launches Acting Career with ‘Unending’

Doyin David has launched her acting career by starring and producing the documentary, ‘Unending’.

The Big Brother Naija alum who is a licensed medical radiographer, announced the release of her documentary which explores ‘the effects of sexual abuse’.

The thought provoking piece is set to challenge stigmatisation surrounding sexual assault victims and to also raise awareness on how to support the victims of sexual assault, to enable them to become comfortable enough to share their experiences.

According to Doyin;

“There are growing worries about how societal anxiety may affect people’s emotional well-being given the situation of the country and the rest of the world.

We no longer maintain the status quo in the face of these concerning views. As a result, that became the driving force behind the production of this movie.

The best way to tell the tale is to let others experience it and witness what happens to the victims and why the abusers continue to be champions. So I decided to do more than just give a seminar”

The movie will premiere online on January 7th, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...