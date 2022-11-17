BBNaija’s Daniella Peters Shares Near Drowning Misadventure

Thankfully, Daniella Peters is safe and sound despite having a near misadventure in the early hours of Wednesday morning, November 16.

The Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate revealed to her Twitter followers how she nearly drowned while taking a shower.

Intimating them about her experience, she tweeted, “Goodmorning guys. I just wanted to let you know that I almost drowned in the shower. But, I’m fine now.

When asked by a puzzled fan how an adult like herself could drown in the shower, she replied that she is unable to hold her breath for long.

How do you drown in the shower? But anything is possible with you😂😂😂😂 — Ayanda Ngwazie (@AyandaNgwazie) November 16, 2022

I can’t hold my breath for very long 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 🧨 (@DaniellaUPeters) November 16, 2022

