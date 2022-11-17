Thursday, November 17, 2022
BBNaija’s Daniella Peters Shares Near Drowning Misadventure

Thankfully, Daniella Peters is safe and sound despite having a near misadventure in the early hours of Wednesday morning, November 16.

The Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate revealed to her Twitter followers how she nearly drowned while taking a shower.

Intimating them about her experience, she tweeted, “Goodmorning guys. I just wanted to let you know that I almost drowned in the shower. But, I’m fine now.

When asked by a puzzled fan how an adult like herself could drown in the shower, she replied that she is unable to hold her breath for long.

