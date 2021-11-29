BBNaija’s Cross Gifts Bestie, Angel Smith Diamond Bracelet

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates are having the time of their lives in Dubai with Angel Smith and Cross serving friendship goals.

The 21-yesr-old aspiring writer who has been splurging on luxury items since she arrived Dubai has showed off a diamond bracelet bought for her by fellow ex-housemate and friend, Cross Ikechukwu Okonkwo.

Angel who has been keeping fans entertained via her Instagram stories posted clips of herself trying on the pricey piece of jewelry in the store. She later revelaed that Cross paid for it as she showed off the glittering brilliance of the bracelet.

If these two aren’t friendship goals then who is?

